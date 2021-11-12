LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Changes could be coming for Preston Street and Preston Highway, but planning is still in the early stages.
The Preston corridor is about an 11-mile stretch of road, running from downtown Louisville to the south edge of Jefferson County. Michael King, director of the Office of Advanced Planning and Sustainability for Louisville Metro, said the corridor is no stranger to crashes and pedestrians being hit, and he'd like to see safety improvements.
"This is an exciting project," King said. "This is one of the busiest transit lines we have in the city. It's also one of the most dangerous we have in all of the city."
King said goals for corridor include things like improving safety, finding a better way for TARC lines to run in the area, creating a unified feeling across the entire stretch of Preston and spurring economic development.
"The corridor is not working very well in a lot of different ways," he said. "So this is an opportunity for us to be able to improve this corridor for everybody that uses it."
Louisville Metro is hosting a two-day workshop for the public to discuss ideas or plans they'd like to see for the future of the Preston corridor.
The first workshop is Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 6-7:30 p.m., and the second is Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Both workshops will be at the South Central Regional Library off Jefferson Boulevard. The first day will focus on current experiences, and the second day will focus on ideas for the future.
"This is a chance for the community to tell us, 'Hey, here's my idea for Preston,'" King said.
It's not clear when construction could begin. King said the planning process itself will likely take an entire year. The project would also likely require a request for federal funds.
"It'll be a very expensive project that's beyond fully being funded at a local level," King said.
King said the Preston corridor could have different plans for different segments of the roadway, depending on the needs for that area.
"We'll have to be very creative and selective," he said. "It's not going to be a one-size-fits-all treatment for the whole corridor."
To take an online survey about the corridor, click here. To be directed to the Preston Corridor Plan website, click here.
