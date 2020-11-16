LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A tow is finally on the way for thousands of crashed, busted and abandoned cars littering Louisville's streets.
The city has signed an agreement with Suburban Towing to clean up the mess. The company will haul abandoned vehicles to its property off Fern Valley Road.
The city's overflowing impound lot near Frankfort Avenue and River Road has been causing problems since 2017, but the problem only got worse with the coronavirus pandemic. Now, officials said more than 3,000 cars are just sitting, ditched on the side of the road waiting for a tow.
Suburban can haul about 30-40 vehicles per day, meaning a cleanup could take about four months.
The tow lot will work the same way as the city's. The vehicle owner must pay the bill.
