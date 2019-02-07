LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Facing a potential city budget shortfall of $65 million over the next four years, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer warned Thursday that Metro government may need to lay off public workers, stop services and make other moves to handle state-ordered increases in public pension costs.
Fischer said in a press release that he plans to determine how to fill the shortfall by mid-March, but he suggested belt-tightening measures could include eliminating the ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology; closing two of the city’s 21 fire stations; shutting down four of the five public pools; closing four public golf courses; and ceasing operations of the Belle of Louisville.
The possible solutions also include eliminating the Louisville Metro Police Department's June recruiting class and two classes next year, a move that would keep about 100 potential officers from joining, along with layoffs of 150 officers through 2023.
“This list of cuts is long, and the impact would be devastating,” Fischer said. “But we’re required to balance our budget, and without a major source of new revenue, this is what it will take to fill the gap created by the Frankfort-mandated pension obligation.”
The bleak outlook is the result of escalating pension costs “created by Frankfort’s years of inaction, exacerbated by the 2017 pension formula change,” Fischer, a Democrat, said. The state legislature is controlled by Republicans.
Under that change, according to Fischer’s office, Metro Louisville’s pension obligation is projected to climb by 12 percent increase each year through the fiscal year ending in June 2023. For instance, the city’s cost would rise from $77 million last year to $86 million this year, and $97 million the following year.
Council member Brent Ackerson told WDRB News last week that one option under consideration was raising the city's tax on insurance premiums, from 5 to 10 percent.
Fischer's office mentioned in its news release that that tax was last increased "decades ago."
In the release, Fischer’s office said the mayor has been working with Metro Council members on other ways to avoid the cuts. More information could be released early next week.
At the council's Democratic caucus meeting Thursday, some members said they haven't been consulted about the possible cuts, but council member Bill Hollander said the city has known about the budget impact for some time.
"We were told many times this is going to be a continuing and accelerating problem," he said.
