LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two lawsuits over the Marshall County High School shootings that left two students dead have been put on hold.
The civil suits were filed against accused shooter Gabriel Parker and his parents earlier this year.
Gabe Parker has been indicted on two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault, after he allegedly opened fire at the school in the early morning hours of Jan. 23, 2018.
Bailey Holt and Preston Ryan Cope -- both 15-year-old students -- died in the attack. More than a dozen other students were wounded.
One lawsuit filed on behalf of three family members of the victims alleges that several individuals, from the school superintendent to Parker's parents, failed the shooting victims. The lawsuit also accuses Parker's parents of failing to properly secure the gun Parker allegedly used in the attack.
Another lawsuit, filed on behalf of Preston Ryan Cope, claims Parker's mother and stepfather, Mary and Justin Minyard, failed to keep a Ruger 9mm gun away from the 15-year-old despite knowing he had a "propensity for violence" and an obsession with guns.
On Tuesday, Marshall County Judge Jamie Jameson agreed to delay both cases until the criminal trial against Parker has concluded. Commonwealth Attorney Dennis Foust says the ruling won't affect Parker's criminal case.
Parker is expected back in court in May.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.