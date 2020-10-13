LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Health Department will host free, drive-thru Narcan training Wednesday.
The training is designed to help those who suffer from substance abuse or know someone who does, according to a news release from the department.
Health department officials said they have tracked "at least" 159 heroin overdoses amid the coronavirus pandemic in Clark County to date and that the drug overdose rate in the county is "trending higher than years past."
Those numbers prompted the department to offer the training in an effort to help reduce the drug overdose rate. The training will also help participants learn about substance use disorder, available treatments and how to get support.
The training will take place Wednesday, Oct. 14. The health department is asking those interested to pre-register, which will help them figure out traffic to maintain social distancing. Masks will also be required. Officials say the training should take about 15 minutes.
To pre-register for the training, click here. There are several sessions available throughout the day.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.