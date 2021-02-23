JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- He's a face of the fight against the coronavirus in southern Indiana and the man in a mask in the ER helping patients get through trauma, but Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel has always seen himself a bit differently.
Think fewer scrubs, more jerseys.
"You know, I've been icing down the arm all day," Yazel said.
He believes he has what it takes to lead the Indianapolis Colts to victory. Picture it: Manning, Luck, Yazel.
"I think it's a natural timeline," he said.
His passion for the pigskin fueled him to write a letter to the top brass at the Colts.
One of his letters read, in part:
Dear Mr. Ballard,
I cannot help but be aware of the opening at QB for your squad in the upcoming season. A less visionary GM might be given pause by my age, 44, mediocre BMI, and relative lack of any athletic experience. If Tampa Bay can carry that Brady dude, who is essentially the same age as me, to the big game, why not take a chance on some local talent? I eagerly anxiously await your response.
Respectfully,
Eric 'Hurricane Blaine' Yazel.
Is this guy for real? His skills stack up? WDRB News took those questions to the doctor's daughter, Delaney.
"No," she responded with a smile.
He's a doctor trying to prescribe laughs, and he's been writing these letters for years.
"EMS would come through and say 'Colt's call yet?'" Yazel said. "I said, 'This is the year.'"
He never got a response and never expected one either. Then, late last week, he got a phone call.
"It was a Houston area code," Yazel said. "I didn't pick it up, because I thought it was a telemarketer or maybe the Texans calling to inquire."
A voicemail was left. This is a portion of the transcript:
"Eric, hey. This is Chris Ballard with the Colts. I just have to say I got the best letter last week that I've received. Since the last two guys ignored your letter and didn't go to the Super Bowl, there's no way I'm ignoring it."
"I actually went to my computer and downloaded some voice clips to do some comparisons," Yazel said. "I wouldn't put it past my buddies to try to get me like that."
No, it seems it really was the general manager of his favorite football team. It turns out Yazel's tongue-in-cheek letters have made the rounds.
"It got shared up in Indianapolis, and some people came across it," he said.
That included the GM meant to read them.
"I couldn't quit smiling all night long," Yazel said.
It was a week made for a physician and wannabe football player who deserves the smiles.
