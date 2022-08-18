LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Town of Clarksville will soon unveil an art installation celebrating the important role women played during World War II.
The "Rosie the Riveter" Art Installation will be unveiled Sept. 16 at Ashland Park by the Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission (HPC).
The commission said last year that it was "long overdue" to celebrate the town's connection to Rose Will Monroe, aka "Rosie the Riveter."
Monroe was a riveter who helped build B24 Bombers during the war. She was chosen to be in a documentary aimed at selling war bonds.
Since then, she's become a symbol of "the power of women and their contributions to the war effort here at home," the commission said in a news release on Thursday.
"Rosie married and settled here in Clarksville once the war ended," Lynn Lewis, president of the Clarksville HPC, said in March. “We felt it was long overdue to honor the legacy of one of Clarksville’s most influential residents. We feel this monument will be a fitting tribute to her impact on our country.”
The art installation was made possible thanks to nearly $80,000 — roughly double the goal amount of $40,000 — raised in a crowdfunding campaign launched in March. It's being created by The Weber Group of Sellersburg and is expected to be installed "in the coming weeks" ahead of the September dedication.
The ceremony unveiling the installation will include historical music, Rosie look-a-likes, a color guard and more, the commission said.
