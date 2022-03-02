LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new crowdfunding campaign will allow southern Indiana residents to honor the legacy of a famous Clarksville resident.
Rose Will Monroe was made famous during World War II as the original "Rosie the Riveter" when employed as a riveter building B24 Bombers.
Her likeness was used to sell war bonds in support of the war effort. The Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission now plans to honor her with the development of a monument and nature park along the Ohio Riverfront.
"Rosie married and settled here in Clarksville once the war ended," Lynn Lewis, president of the Clarksville HPC, said in a news release. “We felt it was long overdue to honor the legacy of one of Clarksville’s most influential residents. We feel this monument will be a fitting tribute to her impact on our country.”
If the Clarksville HPC reaches its goal of $40,000 by the end of March, there will be a matching grant as part of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s CreatINg Places program.
The funds from the campaign would then be used to create an interactive monument recognizing her and visitors would be able to learn about her connections to Clarksville.
To make a donation and learn more about the project, click here.
