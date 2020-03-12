LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Clarksville Community Schools will transition to eLearning Friday through March 20 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The district announced the decision Thursday in a social media post.
"The health and safety of our students is always our top priority," the district said in the post. "… Based on the current situation and after consultation with Dr. Eric Yazel of the Clark County Health Department, we have decided Clarksville Community Schools will be closed and shift to eLearning/alternative instruction starting tomorrow."
Spring break will continue March 23 through March 27 as planned, according to the district.
