LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Police Department has added a new K-9 officer to its department.
Dozer, a year-and-a-half old German shorthaired pointer, will be used primarily as an community relations dog with his handler Officer Mathew Purlee, according to a Facebook post.
Dozer will also be trained to assist with tracking and narcotics investigations. The department said getting Dozer wouldn't have been possible without "generous donors."
The department said other funds are needed to "ensure that Dozer receives nothing less than the royal canine treatment and is equipped appropriately."
Any business or local residents who want to drop off a donation for K-9 Dozer is asked to stop by the Clarksville Police Department at 1970 Broadway Street.
