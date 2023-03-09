LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Clarksville Police K-9 is about to get even more recognition.
Argo and his partner, officer Thomas Bamforth, will be awarded the Medal of Valor by the American Police Work Dog Association.
In December 2021, police said Argo was hit by a car while chasing a suspect. Police said he got up, continued on and eventually latched on to the suspect's leg before he could climb a fence.
Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer said the award will be a first for the department.
“I’m beyond proud of Argo and what he has accomplished,” Bamforth said in a news release. “I’m humbled that Argo and I will be receiving such a prestigious award.”
