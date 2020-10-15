CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The nation’s 48th Safe Haven Baby Box will be unveiled Friday at Clarksville Fire Station #1 on Stansifer Avenue.
The specially-designed boxes provided a place for mothers in crisis to give up their babies anonymously without fear of legal consequences or harming their baby. It's the 44th Safe Haven Box in Indiana.
"Safe Haven Baby Boxes works hard to ensure that every parent knows that this last resort option is available to them," Safe Haven Baby Box Founder Monica Kelsey said in a written statement. "We are proud to partner with Clarksville. There is no doubt that the Clarksville is taking a proactive approach to infant abandonment in our country."
Since 2016, nine infants have been safely left inside the boxes, including five in 2020.
The boxes will be available after the unveiling at 4 p.m. Friday.
The Safe Haven Baby Boxes National 24-hour hotline (1-866-99BABY1) offers counseling services to parents who are unable or unwilling to care for their newborn.
For more information, visit: https://shbb.org.
