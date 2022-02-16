LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews continue to clean up diesel fuel that began leaking last week in southern Indiana.
The leak was first reported last week in Memphis, which is in Clark County. Gavan Hebner, director of the Clark County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), said the spill came from a storage tank at the Love's Truck Stop next to Interstate 65.
The leak was found and stopped on Monday, but crews are still working on cleanup, which involves a vacuum truck, berms and booms to protect Silver Creek, which is nearby.
Hebner said while the fuel created a light sheen on the creek, it's expected to recover from the spill. He also said there is no immediate impact to humans or wildlife.
It's not clear how long the cleanup will take or how much it will cost, but Hebner said the truck stop will likely be responsible for paying for it.
