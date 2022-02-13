LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Environmental cleanup crews are working to clean up a diesel fuel spill in southern Indiana.
The spill happened Feb. 10 in Memphis near the Love's Travel Stop off Interstate 65 and Blue Lick Road. According to Indiana Department of Environmental Management, the spill was traced to an underground pipe at a fuel pump, which reached a small waterway leading to Silver Creek.
On Saturday, crews could be seen with hoses and clean up items near a ditch.
IDEM said spill response contractors and cleanup teams were called in by the responsible party and have been working 12-hour shifts around the clock to clean up the spill. IDEM said no impacts to wildlife or public health have been observed or are expected.
The Clark County Health Department is also monitoring the spill.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.