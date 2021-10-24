LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new competition brought together bourbon lovers for a good cause.
The 'Make Your Mark' cocktail competition was held at CASK Southern Kitchen and Bar on Linn Station Road in Jeffersontown on Sunday afternoon.
The event sponsored by Makers Mark had six Louisville bartenders compete for the best fall-themed bourbon cocktail. It helped raise funds for the Lesley and Rhyan Prather Foundation.
The organization was created in memory of the firefighter and her daughter who died in a car accident outside of St. Louis in February 2020. It supports families going through similar tragedies.
"We're just into our second year as a foundation now and we get a lot of support from companies like CASK that just want that community outreach to what they do and not only just run their business but help the community," Terry Hall, President of Lesley and Rhyan Prather Foundation, said.
Organizers hope the 'Make Your Mark' competition can become an annual event.
