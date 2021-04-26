SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Kylie Peterson began volunteering at the Mercy Clinic, she quickly recognized a need and wanted to help.
Peterson, a junior at Collins High School, noticed that the building was old, outdated and needing some TLC. She felt called to help after volunteering during Non-Traditional Instruction days.
"I kind of just fell in love with the clinic there," Peterson said.
The Mercy Clinic, a branch of Operation Care, provides care for underinsured and uninsured individuals around the area.
Peterson got an idea and made a plan for an event that would raise money to pay for the remodel of the building.
"It's really rundown and, like, the foundation is a little sketchy," she said. "So we're just going to fix up some things there."
Doubling as a project for a Spanish class, Peterson planned the event for May 15 at Collins High School. It will feature live music from local artists, including a former participant on The Voice, Livia Faith. Food trucks and games will also be at the event, along with a silent auction.
"I think it's really important as a community that we recognize that it's more than just an event," said Missy Foley, a Collins educator helping plan the fundraiser. "It's planting seeds in our young people."
Administrators at the Mercy Clinic said it's a testament to Peterson's character.
"She saw a need and she said, 'I'm going to get some money,'" clinic director Tiffany Johnson said. "People say things, but she has just gone above and beyond to do what she said she was going to do."
Peterson said she's just hoping to give back to a place that helped mold her.
"I'm just really excited to help remodel and rebuild the building to make it safer for everybody," she said.
You can purchase tickets to the event for $5 per adult and $3 per child. Children under five get in free of charge.
Organizers are still looking for donations for the silent auction. They're requesting themed baskets or new or slightly used items. Those can be dropped off at Collins High School.
If you'd like to help volunteer, call the high school at 502-647-1160.
