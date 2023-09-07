LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cummins Engines, based in Columbus, Indiana, is embarking on a joint venture to manufacture batteries.
Cummins is teamed up with Daimler Truck and PACCAR, a partnership that is aimed at making battery cells for electric commercial vehicles among other uses.
The group said its batteries will cost less and run longer than others.
"Our vision is the highest quality, locally produced battery technology to enhance the operations of our customers and help them achieve their operational and environmental goals," Preston Feight, chief executive officer at PACCAR, said in a statement.
According to Forbes, it's the biggest project of this type in North America.
There is no word yet on where the battery factory will be located.
