LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Columbus police officer was involved with the shooting of a suspicious suspect Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a home on Woodland Parkway after reports of a man walking around the area.
Officers say when they arrived, they found the suspect armed. An officer then shot the suspect.
The suspect was taken to the Columbus Municipal Airport where he was flown by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. He is critical condition.
The officer was not injured.
The Indiana State Police will investigate this incident.
