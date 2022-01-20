LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana police department is updating its policies involving incidents with alleged bias, according to a report by FOX59.
It will mean a report will be filed even if no crime was committed.
This comes after two recent incidents, one of which involved racist flyers that were found in parking lots and on sidewalks and cars. Then, a person reported being called a racial slur.
In all such cases going forward, a report would be written and kept on file.
“It’s not going to get swept under the rug anymore,” said Shannon McDonald, vice president of the Columbus Area Multi-Ethnic Organization. “These things are being tracked, and I think it’s important for the public to know that.”
The new policy was implemented this week and is currently in effect.
