LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An anonymous grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case feels "hurt and misrepresented," Louisville community activist Christopher 2X said Tuesday.
The grand juror is asking a court to lift the traditional cone of silence on grand jury proceedings and allow them to speak about what was and wasn't presented in the case. Specifically, he or she could discuss the charges prosecutors put forth, the recommendations prosecutors made and the discussions surrounding them.
Breonna Taylor died March 13 in a raid at her home in Pleasure Ridge Park. The grand jury indicted no one in connection with her death but did hand down indictments on three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Detective Brett Hankison for shots that hit a neighbor's apartment.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron found Detective Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. John Mattingly justified in their use of force, saying they fired their shots after Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a gun. Walker said he fired one shot as a warning, not knowing who was busting down the door at 1 a.m.
Mattingly was shot in the leg.
Some critics who have reviewed the grand jury transcripts and Louisville Metro Police investigation files that were publicly released say the jurors didn't get a full picture of what happened that night. Attorneys for Taylor's family have criticized the prosecutor's failure to bring up issues surrounding discrepancies in the search warrant, as well as the decision to deny a request by a grand juror to see additional police body camera footage from the moments after Taylor was killed.
"Everyone here is seeking the same thing," said attorney Kevin Glogower, who's representing the anonymous grand juror. "We want transparency, and we want the truth to be told and from our client's perspective, accountability and responsibility for what happened in the grand jury proceedings needs to be at the right place — and that's the attorney general's office in Frankfort."
Cameron continues to publicly defend the presentation his office made, but he's fighting to stop that grand juror from speaking.
"We did so, made judgments as it relates to what was ultimately the responsible indictment to put forth in front of the grand jury," Cameron said in an interview with WDRB News reporter Lawrence Smith. "I am fully confident in the process that we undertook and all of the information we provided the grand jury."
A judge's ruling on the grand juror's request is still pending, but Cameron's office has gone a step further, asking for a stay so that if the judge rules against the attorney general, the juror still wouldn't be able to speak until after an appeal.
