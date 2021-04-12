LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The company that brought a trio of music festivals to Louisville is producing a concert series at Waterfront Park that is slated to begin this spring.
The "Live On The Lawn At Waterfront Park" series will offer up to 15 live events, according to a news release from Danny Wimmer Presents, which produces Louisville's Bourbon & Beyond, Hometown Rising and Louder Than Life music festivals.
The company said more details about individual shows are coming soon but promised "some of the brightest names in various musical genres that will appeal to a wide range of audiences."
Deborah Bilitski, the president and executive director of Waterfront Park, said the series "signals a turning point in terms of a return to much-needed revenue generation."
"Event fees and donations keep the park well-maintained and free for everyone, so we really appreciate the energy DWP is putting into this wonderful concert series," Bilitski said in a news release.
Danny Wimmer Presents said the new series will not impact other annual events at Waterfront Park like WFPK's "Waterfront Wednesday" concert series. In an update Friday posted to the radio station's website, WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen said they hope to begin the longtime series "in late summer, though it will most certainly look different from previous years" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the safety of artists and concertgoers, "Live On The Lawn At Waterfront Park" plans to implement a limited capacity, socially distanced live performance setup. That will include a pod-style setup with each pod holding four to six people, based on purchase. There will also be several small areas for standing room only with very limited capacities.
"As local and state authorities potentially loosen restrictions on social distancing as the year progresses, DWP also has the flexibility to reconfigure the site to accommodate more traditional viewing options," the company said in its news release.
