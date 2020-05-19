LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A business focused on helping seniors age with dignity and grace is moving its headquarters to Louisville.
Aging 2.0, bills itself as a growing network of innovators. The San Francisco based organization has announced plans to relocate its central office from California to Kentucky.
Aging 2.0 includes more than 100 chapters worldwide with researchers, entrepreneurs and medical professionals developing ideas, products and technologies geared toward the senior market.
"As we see our parents and older adults in our community, we really want to think of what's really going to help their lives in the last chapter to be memorable, and special, and one where they actually enjoy each day," Aging 2.0 Director of Community Engagement Ellen Young said. "We want aging to be a very beautiful process, and as we all face challenges in aging, we also want to remember that there are ways that this can be done dignified and respectfully."
The group is partnering with the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council, which includes leaders of the largest healthcare companies in the city. The partnership's first major effort will be a global innovation search asking creators to identify new ways to combat the loneliness and isolation seniors feel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're connecting the solutions to those who need them, and that's powerful in change," said Tammy York Day, President of the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council. "It will have lasting long effects with economic vibrancy in Louisville and set us up to lead national solutions."
Seniors like Gail Blum have felt that isolation.
The 83-year old Louisville woman enjoyed a simple life spending time with family and friends. That sweet simplicity has been jarred by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I miss them because we were always going to dinner together, or doing something, and we just can't do it," she said. "Right now I just keep telling myself it's one of those things in life I got to deal with."
Aging 2.0 is not new to hosting pitch events that turn into innovation in the senior market. Young gave the example of the Sensassure group which created a reusable device to go in adult diapers to notify caregivers of wetness.
Young said the makers participated in a prior Aging 2.0 innovation event.
"We've seen some fantastic innovations come forward and some have been picked up and become multi-million dollar companies."
National reports ranked Kentucky 45th in the U.S. for life expectancy. Some doctors say loneliness contributes to the aging process and makes underlying conditions worse.
Aging 2.0 says it is moving to the need, trying to put Louisville at the forefront of innovation for living best on the sunset side of life.
Entries will be accepted for the global innovation search through July with a winner selected in September. Organizers say the best idea will receive supports with startup efforts and costs.
