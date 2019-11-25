LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A conservative nonprofit organization in Kentucky has reiterated its belief that historical racing machines are illegal.
The Family Foundation responded Monday to briefs filed by the Horse Racing Commission and several tracks in a decade-long lawsuit involving the machines. While casino gambling is illegal in Kentucky, the machines are designed to mimic slots while basing the results on old horse races. The Family Foundation said historical horse racing is not parimutuel, because those playing have no impact on other bettors.
Both sides are expected to argue before the state's Supreme Court.
