LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction is underway on an apartment community behind built on undeveloped farm land behind Oxmoor Center.
The Upton Oxmoor Apartments are being built on land that is adjacent to the 79-acre historic Oxmoor Farm preserve. The land is owned by the Bullitt Family Trusts, which is working with the NTS Development Company to build the 301-unit complex.
The development at the corner of Oxmoor Lane and Bunsen Parkway will include nine-buildings, a clubhouse and a two-story parking garage with more than 500 spaces.The complex should be finished by the fall of 2020 with first residents moving in spring of 2020.
Many of those who live nearby said they welcome the apartments and are happy it is not another retail location.
"It should have a positive impact on the economy and the surrounding area for all the restaurants, retail shopping," said Ed Vittitow, who has lived in nearby Hurstbourne for 30 years. "I think it would tend to be more of an asset to the area more than anything else."
The apartment complex represents a small part of the more than 700 remaining undeveloped acres sandwiched between Shelbyville Road, the Watterson Expressway, Interstate 64 and the city of Hurstbourne.
Land preserved as part of Oxmoor Farm includes a historic farmhouse and barns that date back to the 1700s.
