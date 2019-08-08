SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction delays forced Shelby County schools to come up with a contingency plan for the start of a new school year.
Roughly 600 students in Kindergarten through 8th grade expecting to start the year in the new Marnel C. Moorman School will be split among four other campuses according a statement released Thursday.
It means a library and conference space will become classrooms for some students.
- Marnel C. Moorman kindergarten students will be hosted in Rooms 119 and 204 of Southside Elementary School.
- Marnel C. Moorman students in grades 1,2 and 3 will be hosted at Clear Creek Elementary in the Media Center classroom, along with Rooms 104, 105 and 210.
- Marnel C. Moorman students in grades 4,5, and 6 will be hosted in the Blair Center on the Southside Elementary Campus, in classrooms and large conference spaces.
- Marnel C. Moorman students in grades 7 and 8 will be hosted in the East Wing of the second floor of Collins High School previously used for the 8th grade.
The district attributed the delay in schedule to unexpected rainfall.
"We already had a short building window of 11 months," Superintendent James Neihof said. "And then we had an extraordinary amount of rain that we've had to content with."
The district says since the project began last August, the construction site off Discovery Boulevard has seen roughly two more feet of rain than average. At one point, this pushed the project back as much as three months. Parco Construction has worked longer shifts and weekends to make up time, Neihof said.
"Our contract is still pushing to have us in the building by Sept. 3rd, but I just felt like there were too many issues and challenges for me to put all my eggs in that basket," Neihof said. "So I have to make this decision now so we can plan and prepare."
Shelby County already delayed the start of a new school year nearly two weeks to allow more time for construction. Classes were originally scheduled to start Aug. 21. It has since been delayed to Sept. 3.
The school board redistricted hundreds of students, and hired and reassigned teachers based on the expected opening of the Marnel C. Moorman campus.
"We're sorry, we apologize that it's late. We understand its causing an inconvenience," Neihof said. "We want to do everything we can to make that up, but safety is going to come first always."
