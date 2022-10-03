LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said work on a new interchange planned for Oldham County will start next week.
The new interchange will be located on Interstate 71, where the interstate crosses La Grange Parkway (KY 2857) at mile point 20.6 between KY 393 and KY 53.
KYTC said that part of the interstate is a choke point during peak commute hours, and the new interchange will divert traffic from existing ramps and reduce congestion on those routes.
"When there is a backup, possibly caused by a crash, this additional exit will allow for an additional off point and help relieve those congestion times when there is a wreck or a crash," said Jim Hannah, a spokesman for KYTC District 5.
The project stems from the 2016 construction of the bridge connecting Commerce Parkway and New Moody Lane. Ultimately, this became La Grange Parkway. The new interchange was discussed at the time but was pushed back until now.
The interchange, with off and on ramps both north and southbound, will sit between Buckner (Exit 18) and La Grange (Exit 22). It will connect I-71 to Allen Lane and Commerce Parkway to the north and New Moody Lane and La Grange Parkway to the south.
The new exit will help with traffic in an area sprouting with developments and a new Kroger being constructed just down the road.
"It'll be on and off each way and give access to that new development and that's part of the big plan," Hannah said.
Work is scheduled to begin as soon as next week. Signs in the area will notify drivers of the work, and drivers should follow the directions and proceed through the work zone with caution.
Drivers should expect lane shifts and closures on I-71 as soon as next spring.
"We're going to spend the winter months clearing the land, relocating some utilities," Hannah said.
Louisville Paving & Construction was awarded a nearly $16 million contract to complete the project. That's the same contractor that recently completed resurfacing work on I-71 two days ahead of schedule.
Officials with the transportation cabinet said the interchange is expected to be finished by the fall of 2024, although that timetable could be adjusted if there are unforeseen delays.
