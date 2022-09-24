LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy stretch of I-71 is back open after it was closed for construction.
The stretch of I-71 South between I-265 and I-264 reopened at 5 a.m. Saturday. This is two days ahead of schedule. The closure was originally supposed to last until Monday morning.
Early Saturday morning, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced crews completed resurfacing work ahead of schedule and the road could reopen sooner than anticipated.
“The contractor, Louisville Paving Co., worked tirelessly to complete this vital work. For motorists, thank you for your patience, and we are confident you will appreciate the finished product,” said Matt Bullock, chief district engineer of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 5.
I-71 South was closed September 16th. Northbound lanes remained open.
The cabinet announced the $7.6 million asphalt resurfacing project for I-71 between I-265 and the bridge over Blankenbaker Lane at mile marker 3.7.
