LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Commuters who normally use a busy stretch of Interstate 71 South will deal with detours this week as a construction project has several miles of the interstate closed through Sept. 26.
The 10-day closure went into effect Sept. 16 for a construction project on I-71 South between Interstates 265 and 264. The ramps to I-71 South at the I-265 interchange are also closed.
The recommended detour takes drivers off I-71 on to I-265 South, then to Interstate 64 West to I-264 East to get back onto I-71 South.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said crews are resurfacing asphalt in the area, and closing all southbound lanes is necessary because the road and shoulder aren't wide enough to add a concrete barrier to divide it between working crews and vehicles.
KYTC chief engineer Matt Bullock said to plan your route and leave early.
"Adding extra time is some good advice," he said. "We know the local people will probably drop off around Brownsboro Road or Westport Road, if they don't need to go all the way to 64. But the regional traffic coming through, of course we want them to stay on the interstate to 265 and 64 back into downtown and do what they need to do."
Northbound lanes will stay open throughout construction. The closure is scheduled to continue through 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26.
Related Stories:
- 'Please be patient' | 10-day lane closure expected for portion of SB lanes of I-71
- I-71 SB to close for 10 days between Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.