Bardstown Roundabout aerial view - 9.11.23

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction on an intersection in Bardstown continues to make progress.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is converting the three-way stop in front of Spalding Hall, St. Joseph Church and Bethlehem High School into a roundabout.

It's estimated about 18,000 drivers go through the intersection every day.

The hope is for the roundabout to reduce congestion near the historic downtown district.

Construction on the $3.9 million project is expected to be completed next August.

