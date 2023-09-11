BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction on an intersection in Bardstown continues to make progress.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is converting the three-way stop in front of Spalding Hall, St. Joseph Church and Bethlehem High School into a roundabout.
It's estimated about 18,000 drivers go through the intersection every day.
The hope is for the roundabout to reduce congestion near the historic downtown district.
Construction on the $3.9 million project is expected to be completed next August.
