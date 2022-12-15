LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Things are starting to take shape at the UofL Health South Hospital off Interstate 65 and Brooks Road in Bullitt County.
The $70 million expansion project will add more beds to the emergency room and inpatient care, which is much needed in the county.
The crane at the construction site is hard to miss when driving down I-65, and it's a big deal for people who live in Bullitt County.
"Huge deal, huge deal," said Dorie Shelburne, UofL Health South Hospital CEO.
The construction means expanded services at the hospital. WDRB News got the first look inside the construction area on Thursday.
Shelburne said crews are prepping for the second level pour. The second and third floors of the hospital will have administrative offices, patient rooms and the ICU.
"Obviously, we have two ambulances here right now. Keeping the availability for ambulance traffic while we construct on either side of all of it is one of the more difficult tasks," Shelburne said. "When you mentioned some of the benefits of doing all of this at one time, these guys out here are working very hard not only to build the project, but to make sure that patient and staff safety is a priority."
More beds will be added to the emergency department, with the ability to serve about 30 patients at a time, as well as inpatient care, something Shelburne said Bullitt County doesn't have right now.
"Right now, all of the Bullitt County residents need to travel outside of their community to Louisville, or a surrounding county, to get health care, and if they are, or a family member is, hospitalized, they have to travel and many times that brings a hardship," she said.
The goal is to bring better care closer to home.
The building is expected to open next December, 2023. Doctors will start seeing patients by January 2024.
