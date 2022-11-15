LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People living in Bullitt County left their mark on the area's new hospital on Tuesday.
Construction on U of L Health's South Hospital started last year. The $75 million expansion project will create a full-service hospital with expanded care, including 40 in-patient beds and an intensive care unit.
Bullitt County residents got the chance to sign a steel beam that will soon be hoisted up as permanent fixture of the building.
"Just as steel is fundamental to the strength and the support of the construction taking place on this building today," said Dorie Shelburne, CEO of U of L Health South Hospital. "The people of Bullitt County are fundamental to the strength and support of the success of this hospital."
The steel beam is available for the public to sign until Dec. 2. It will be put in place later in the month.
