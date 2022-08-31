LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction is well underway on the expansion to UofL Medical Center South in Bullitt County.
The facility is located directly off Interstate 65 at the Brooks exit in Shepherdsville. It's undergoing a $60 million expansion, adding two new floors to transform the existing medical center into a full-service acute care hospital.
It will include an expanded emergency room capacity, a cardiac cath lab, an intensive care unit and more. It's also expected to create more than 100 new jobs.
"The expanded services that we'll be able to offer going forward are going to have an overwhelming impact on this community," said Tim Vandergriff, director of emergency services at UofL Health. "With Bullitt County being one of the fastest-growing counties in the state, there are so many people moving into this space that want to make this their home, that want to get all of their care here. They want to live here. They want to work here. The industry is fantastic."
The facility is expected to open in the fall of 2023.
