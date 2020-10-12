LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Traffic in downtown Louisville is starting to get tricky, as more road repairs take place.
The Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) shut down areas of downtown Monday morning for various repairs.
One of them is the ramp from westbound I-64 to 9th Street, which is now closed. It's part of a larger ramp improvement project to replace aging barrier walls.
As a detour, drivers can take I-64 West to the 22nd Street exit and follow 22nd Street to Market Street and then 9th Street.
KYTC has also closed the ramp from 9th Street to I-64 West for the project.
"We have stuff -- we want to make sure they can get it done before we hit the winter months," said Stephanie Caros, spokeswoman for KYTC. "We want to make sure it's done before any projects scheduled for next year."
Several streets over from that project, MSD is repairing a sewer pipe under Broadway which is affecting traffic between Brook Street and Clay Street.
The middle lane has been blocked since Monday.
MSD says drivers on South Floyd Street, South Preston Street and South Jackson Street can only make right turns onto Broadway.
There's no word on when the MSD or KYTC projects might finish, but KYTC says the ramp project must be completed by the end of the year. It's possible they could be done sooner.
