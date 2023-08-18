LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is replacing a bridge in Spencer County near the Jefferson line.
Crews recently demolished the old bridge on Kings Church Road to make way for a new span. Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the sub-structure has been completed, and beams for the replacement have been set in place.
Crews will now focus on building the deck, barrier walls, and guardrails before paving the road.
Officials said construction should be complete in September.
