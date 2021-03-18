LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Drivers can expect road work beginning next week on the road that takes people to Caesar's Southern Indiana.
Tree clearing is scheduled to begin Monday on State Road 111 between Seven Mile Lane and the casino. The work is expected to take two days and will include some lane closures.
After tree clearing is complete, the shoulder will be widened from the Floyd County and Harrison County line to State Road 111.
That will allow crews to repair the slide that caused part of the road to crumble into the Ohio River. During that construction near the casino entrance, two lanes of travel will be shifted away from the river to give crews space to work.
The $7 million project is expected to be complete by late 2021.
