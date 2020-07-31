LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More children in Kentucky are catching the coronavirus.
Although state health officials could not provide a statewide breakdown of cases by age, Norton Children's Hospital said its doctors are seeing more youngsters testing positive for COVID-19.
"We are definitely seeing an increase," said Dr. Kristina Bryant, a pediatric disease specialist.
According to Bryant, about 10% of individuals testing positive for virus are children under age 18, but the cases appear to be getting more serious.
"Over the last few weeks, I've seen an increase in the number of kids who are hospitalized with COVID-19," she said.
Part of the increase in cases is because more children are being tested, Bryant said. It is clear more children are catching the virus from adults, she added.
"I don't think it's just a testing phenomenon, though," Bryant said. "... I think, to some extent, it relates to our prevention practices."
Gov. Andy Beshear has been emphasizing prevention during his regular coronavirus briefings and has been providing updates on the increase of cases in children. On Friday, the governor said 23 of the 778 newly reported cases were from children ages 5 and younger.
"Remember, everybody can get this, and let's make sure we're doing what it takes," Beshear said Thursday.
Bryant said children are less likely than adults to infect others with the virus.
"Most children were infected by an adult in their household and not the other way around," she added.
Most often the symptoms are mild in children, but, in rare cases, they can become very ill from an autoimmune disorder.
"It's after they get over the initial infection and then their immune system goes haywire and starts attacking their own body," said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner.
There have been at least two cases of the inflammatory syndrome in Kentucky.
Bryant urged caution as children begin to return to school.
"We probably don't want to open schools if cases are continuing to go up," she said.
Beshear has already recommended public and private schools delay in-person instruction until at least the third week of August "to see that we can get control of this."
When in-person classes do begin, masks will be mandatory for kids age 6 and older. Bryant said it is a wise step to protect both children and adults.
"They're not going to transmit it to everyone, but we want to do everything we can to prevent transmission to others," she added.
Bryant suggested parents and guardians practice wearing masks with their school-age children and help them understand the importance social distancing and good hygiene before school begins.
