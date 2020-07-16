LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firing back at Attorney General Daniel Cameron's motion to block COVID-19 executive orders, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called the Republican's move "frightening" and said it would turn the state into the "Wild West."
"I don't want to go back and forth with my own AG, but I fill fight every day for the lives of Kentuckians," said Beshear, a Democrat, on Thursday during a COVID-19 briefing in Frankfort, Kentucky. "Even if it creates drama I don't want, even if it takes away time, and it does ... I'm going to do what it takes to protect the people of Kentucky. But, folks, this is wrong. It is really, really wrong.
"Don't play politics with the lives of people. Don't play politics with the lives of people."
In a motion filed Thursday in Boone County Circuit Court, Cameron argued Beshear's actions are "arbitrary," exceed his authority under the law and violate the state constitution. Among other things, the attorney general alleges Beshear failed to list the "precise emergency" facing Kentucky.
"Despite not having clearly defined the emergency, the Governor then issued a series of restrictive executive orders, effectively shuttering the Commonwealth’s economy and dictating the manner in which Kentucky’s citizens lead their lives," Cameron's motion claims.
Beshear argued Thursday, however, that removing his precautionary measures would further damage the state's economy and prevent students from returning to in-person learning, in addition to putting Kentuckians at a greater risk of contracting COVID-19.
"That's terrifying — in the middle of a worldwide health pandemic — and it would mean we would fail, and it means people would die," said Beshear, who also pointed out that Cameron's motion would eliminate his order to expand workers' compensation eligibility for individuals who have to quarantine as a result of exposure.
"That means our first responders, our active military, our grocery store workers wouldn't get workers comp when they come down with the virus that they got for protecting us," Beshear said.
The governor also said Cameron's motion would eliminate a measure that waives copays, deductibles, cost-sharing and diagnostic testing fees for those with private insurance.
Cameron's filing Thursday is the latest in a legal battle with Beshear that spans three local courts, the state’s appeals panel and the Kentucky Supreme Court. The attorney general has intervened in lawsuits brought in Boone and Scott counties by business owners who have successfully challenged some of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Beshear has asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to rule on those lower court decisions, even as the cases continue in those venues.
A hearing in the Scott County case was held Thursday afternoon, but Judge Brian Privett said he will wait until the Supreme Court rules before he proceeds. A hearing on Cameron's Boone County motion hasn't yet been scheduled.
413 new cases, 5 additional deaths
State health officials confirmed 413 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Thursday, Beshear said. Thirteen of the new cases are children under 5 years old, including two 2-month-olds, according to the governor.
Sixty-nine of the new cases were reported in Jefferson County, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
Thursday's report takes Kentucky to at least 21,083 infections since the pandemic began in March. Of the state's positive cases, 5,500 have recovered.
"You know how quickly this can get out of hand? Florida had 77,000 cases in seven days," Beshear said. "It can be that bad."
According to Kentucky Public Health, 418 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across Kentucky, and 92 patients are being treated for the respiratory disease in intensive care units.
Five more Kentuckians have died after contracting COVID-19, according to Beshear. Two of the victims were Jefferson County residents: an 83-year-old and a 92-year-old. The state's virus-related death toll has risen to 650 as of Thursday.
Health officials have conducted 507,197 COVID-19 tests in Kentucky as of Thursday, Beshear said, an increase of 9,018 tests from Wednesday.
The governor said just about COVID-19 testing site in Jefferson County is at capacity. For more information on how to sign up for a test in Kentuckiana, click here.
