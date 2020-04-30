LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites are being offered in the Louisville area, including southern Indiana. Here is a list of sites that will be updated, as we get information. If you have additional information on testing sites, please email webteam@wdrb.com.
LOUISVILLE:
Walmart at Bashford Manor - daily drive-thru testing
- Anyone with symptoms is eligible to make an appointment for a test.
- Site is located in the parking lot of the Walmart at 2020 Bashford Manor Lane
- The site will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.
- Test are also offered for health care workers and first responders with or without symptoms.
- Testing site is supported by eTrueNorth and local and state officials.
- It is staffed by volunteers, including Walmart healthcare professionals and eTrueNorth team members.
- CLICK HERE to access the eTrueNorth online portal to schedule an appointment. Call 800-635-8611 for more information.
Shawnee Park in Louisville free drive-thru COVID-19 testing through Friday, May 8, 2020
- You must register to be tested. NO drive-ups or walk-ups will be allowed.
- You may register online or by phone.
- Up to 1,500 tests will be done each of the two weeks
- Appointments open five days before the testing date and fill up quickly.
- Testing at Shawnee Park is planned for April 27 through May 8 Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Patients must bring a photo I.D. to the testing location.
- Once you arrive to your appointment, the clinic will verify your ID, check you in, and a clinician will bring the test to your car for you to administer.
- Testing is being done with a nose swab with a kit approved by the CDC.
- Children under 18 must have a legal guardian with them to have testing and must have an appointment.
- Kroger and Gravity Diagnostics are partnering to bring the tests to Shawnee Park
- [CLICK HERE FOR THE WEBSITE TO REGISTER FOR FREE TESTING
- HERE IS THE PHONE NUMBER to register for free testing: 1-888-852-2567 and select option 3 for support.
SOUTHERN INDIANA:
Northside Christian Church on Charleston Road on Saturday, May 2.
- Drive thru testing with the Floyd County Health Department will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The testing is open only to those who live or work in Floyd County.
- All patients must be symptomatic, according to the Floyd County Health Department.
- All patients must bring an ID and an insurance card. However, the site will accept patients without insurance cards.
- Floyd County health officials said the testing site is drive-up only. Walk-ups and bicyclists will not be allowed.
SHELBY, SPENCER AND TRIMBLE COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY:
North Central District Health Department offers FREE COVID-19 testing starting May 5, 2020 at multiple locations.
- To qualify for testing you must reside or work in Henry, Shelby, Spencer, or Trimble Counties and meet screening criteria.
- The screening process may be initiated by calling the NCDHD COVID-19 Call Center at (502) 390-2600.
- When the individual qualifies for testing, they will be instructed with an appointment time or arrival window and testing location.
Testing locations to include:
- Shelby County Health Department-(drive-thru) 615 11th Street, Shelbyville, KY 40065 o Tuesdays 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Henry County Health Department- (curbside) 75 Park Road, New Castle, KY 40050 o Wednesdays 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Spencer County Health Department-(curbside) 88 Spears Drive, Taylorsville, KY 40071 -Wednesdays 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Trimble County Health Department- (curbside) 138 Miller Lane, Bedford, KY 40006 - Thursdays 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Testing will be based on tiered criteria, High priority tier is focused on healthcare facility workers, first responders, and others identified by public health. Next tier is priority which includes persons with symptoms and persons without symptoms who are prioritized by the health department.
