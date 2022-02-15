LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The spike in the omicron variant appears to be easing in Louisville.
In a news conference Tuesday, health officials said COVID-19 cases decreased last week in the metro area.
The city had 5,800 new cases last week compared to 16,000 at the height of the omicron wave. Dr. Sarahbeth Hartlage, associate medical director with the Louisville health department, said hospitalizations are also down dramatically over the last month.
"We've had an incredible number of cases over the last several weeks —couple months — in the omicron surge," she said. "And thankfully, only a small percentage of those folks needed hospitalization, and a very small percentage passed away."
But Hartlage also warned that the pandemic isn't over, saying that, "we still have 59 families this week who are mourning that loss, so it's just another reminder that the virus is still here and impacting people every day."
About 64% of Louisville residents have completed the vaccine series, and almost half of those have received a booster dose.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.