LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A curfew on Kentucky's bars and restaurants will be lifted May 28, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.
The curfew — currently a last call of midnight local time and closure at 1 a.m. — will end the same day that capacity will be increased to 75% for events of less than 1,000 people and 60% for events for more than 1,000 people. Bar seating will also be permitted again starting May 28, Beshear said Monday.
"We are going to continue to be loosening these restrictions, but be reasonable," the governor said during a briefing from the state Capitol. "Just because you can doesn't mean you should. Look at your own facilities. Look at the ability for air to move in and out. Look at what your vaccination rates are in your county and what your incidence rates are and try to make good decisions."
Beshear implemented a curfew (10 p.m. last call, 11 p.m. closure) on bars and restaurants in the summer of 2020. In March, the curfew was extended an hour, but some owners said that wasn't late enough.
"We were hoping to go to at least 2 a.m. for those of us who have licenses," Alan Hincks, the owner of Dundee Tavern in the Highlands, told WDRB News in March.
