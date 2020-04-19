LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A federal judge has denied a Hillview, Kentucky, church's request for a temporary restraining order against Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order prohibiting mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In denying Maryville Baptist Church's motion Saturday night, U.S. District Judge David Hale wrote, "A temporary restraining order allowing large in-person gatherings would substantially harm third parties by facilitating the spread of COVID-19, and the public interest does not favor a temporary restraining order."
Claiming Beshear's order violates congregation members' First Amendment rights and the Kentucky Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the Bullitt County church and its pastor, Jack Roberts, filed the federal lawsuit Friday in Louisville. Roberts argues that people have a constitutional right to continue in-person church services during the pandemic and has enlisted the help of the Liberty Counsel, a nonprofit litigation and policy organization that advocates for religious freedom, in the legal battle.
In a seven-page opinion, however, Hale argues that Beshear's order does not discriminate against religious conduct because it prohibits all mass gatherings. Hale's ruling also notes that Beshear's order does not limit other forms of group worship: drive-in, online, video/telephone conferencing, Facebook or radio and TV broadcasts.
"Religious expression is not singled out," Hale wrote.
According to Hale's ruling, representatives of Maryville Baptist Church suggested "at the outset of their complaint that this case be 'considered related to'" an earlier lawsuit filed by Louisville's On Fire Christian Church asking for a temporary restraining order against Mayor Greg Fischer's prohibition on drive-in services during the pandemic. Declaring Fischer "criminalized the communal celebration of Easter" and his prohibition "beyond all reason, unconstitutional," U.S. District Judge Justin Walker of Louisville granted On Fire its restraining order, and the church held a drive-in Easter Sunday service.
In his ruling, Hale said Maryville Baptist Church did not move to reassign its case to Walker "and the Court does not find that reassignment would be in the interests of justice."
"There are no parties in common, and the plaintiffs in the two cases challenge different actions by different government officials or entities," Hale added.
Three Maryville Baptist Church attendees have filed a separate lawsuit asking a federal judge to declare Beshear's order unconstitutional after they claim they received notices to quarantine after attending Easter Sunday service at the church on April 12. Troopers with Kentucky State Police were at the church on Easter recording attendees' license plate information to forward to local health departments, which Beshear said would then present orders to self-quarantine for 14 days at the car owners' homes. Failure to comply could result in further enforcement, the notices said.
In an effort to "reduce and slow the spread of COVID-19," Beshear issued the executive order prohibiting "any event or convening that brings together groups of individuals, including, but not limited to, community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based, or sporting events; parades; concerts; festivals; conventions; fundraisers; and similar activities" on March 19.
