LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County pastor is fighting to keep his church open despite an order from Kentucky's governor.
Now, he's asking supporters for financial help to do it.
Pastor Jack Roberts has been holding services at Maryville Baptist Church in Hillview even though Gov. Andy Beshear prohibited all mass gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
But Roberts argues that people have a constitutional right to continue in-person church services and has enlisted the help of the Liberty Counsel in its legal battle.
On his Facebook page, Roberts is encouraging people to donate to the fund.
