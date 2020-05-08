LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A federal judge has ruled that Kentucky churches can hold in-person services beginning Sunday.
U.S. District Court Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove on Friday granted Tabernacle Baptist Church, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, a temporary restraining order against Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order prohibiting mass gatherings, including in-person worship.
As the executive order affects churches throughout the state, Tatenhove, of Frankfort, ruled the injunctive relief granted to Tabernacle Baptist "may extend statewide."
Beshear and other state officials are prohibited from "enforcing the prohibition on mass gatherings with respect to any in-person religious service which adheres to applicable social distancing and hygiene guidelines," the ruling reads.
The court held a telephone hearing Friday afternoon, during which Beshear and Eric Friedlander, secretary of the state's Cabinet for Health and Family Services, argued that the executive order was constitutional because it does not single out faith-based mass gatherings, according to court documents.
Tatenhove, however, said Beshear does not have a "compelling reason for using his authority to limit ... the right of every American to follow their conscience on matters related to religion."
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined Tabernacle Baptist's legal representatives on the telephone hearing and pushed Tatenhove to apply the injunction granted to the Nicholasville congregation to all Kentucky churches, according to court documents.
The court's review is "preliminary," Tatenhove said, and another telephone hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.
Kentucky's houses of worship were scheduled to reopen May 20 as part of Beshear's phased reopening of the state's economy. The governor on Friday released a list of health guidelines congregations must follow to curb the spread of COVID-19, including limiting in-person guests to no more than 33% of buildings' occupancy capacity.
This story may be updated.
Related Stories:
- Kentucky attorney general seeks to challenge governor's ban on in-person church services amid pandemic
- Houses of worship in Kentucky will have to follow these guidelines upon May 20 reopening
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.