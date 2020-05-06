LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has asked to join a lawsuit challenging Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order prohibiting mass gatherings, including in-person church services, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The suit, filed by Tabernacle Baptist Church of Nicholasville, Kentucky, accuses Beshear of violating the First Amendment's right to freedom of religion.
"Our Constitution demands neutrality, and Governor Beshear’s executive orders target the practice of religion in every part of the Commonwealth by allowing secular activities while prohibiting faith-based gatherings," Cameron said Wednesday in a news release. "Corporate worship is an important part of many faiths, and we have to balance that right with the need to protect public health during this crisis. Governor Beshear’s orders fail to strike this important and necessary balance."
Today, we moved to join a Nicholasville church’s federal lawsuit against the Governor’s unconstitutional ban on faith-based gatherings during #COVID19. Read more: pic.twitter.com/xXV98lrXwM— Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) May 6, 2020
Charging the governor’s order unfairly targeted churches, Cameron threatened to sue Beshear during an April 28 news conference at the state Capitol.
"I'm reminded of this every time I drive by a big box store and see dozens of cars," Cameron said during the news conference. "I'm also reminded of this every time I read the governor has ordered law enforcement to record the license plates of people who simply want to worship and practice their faith."
Tabernacle Baptist Church is the second church in the state to file a lawsuit challenging Beshear’s ban on in-person services. A federal judge in April denied a request by Maryville Baptist Church of Hillview, Kentucky, for a temporary restraining order against the ban. The church appealed the ruling to the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati, but the court declined to rule on the in-person service ban after having only 24 hours with the case.
Beshear stood by his action during his briefing on the pandemic Wednesday and commended faith leaders who have adjusted to the coronavirus restrictions.
"I know we're doing the right thing," Beshear said. "I know that those that have been doing the virtual services and the drive-in services have been protecting their flock."
The governor also said he plans to issue new guidance by next week on how churches can safely reopen their doors May 20.
"We want to get people back at the right levels and in a safe way to an in-person service, but only if the church is ready," Beshear said. "Remember, it's not easy to meet these guidelines."
Related Stories:
- Kentucky attorney general threatens to sue Gov. Andy Beshear unless he allows in-person church service
- Federal judge denies Kentucky church's request for restraining order against governor's order prohibiting mass gatherings
- Federal appeals court grants Bullitt County church injunction to hold drive-in services, does not rule on Beshear's in-person worship ban
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.