LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is threatening to sue Gov. Andy Beshear unless he rescinds his order prohibiting in-person church service.
Cameron, a Republican, said that Beshear, a Democrat, should allow in-person church service to resume consistent with Centers for Disease Control guidelines and the constitution.
“And if he doesn’t then we will be forced to file a lawsuit and allow a judge to determine whether (Beshear’s) order, as it pertains to religious groups, is constitutional,” Cameron said at a news conference Tuesday.
Beshear has issued an order banning church and other mass gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 4,100 Kentuckians and contributed to the deaths of more than 200.
Cameron said that he understands the difficult decisions facing the president, governors and other elected leaders in an unprecedented crisis. Nonetheless, he said, as attorney general, he must do everything in his power to defend and protect the constitution.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.