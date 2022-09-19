LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Floyd County Health Department is in short supply of the Moderna bivalent vaccine.
According to a news release Monday, the health department in southern Indiana has less than 100 doses of the vaccine remaining. No additional Moderna vaccines are expected to ship before Sept. 29.
The Indiana Department of Health said the Moderna Bivalent vaccine is in short supply due to a delay in national production.
Floyd County Health Department will substitute Pfizer until more Moderna is available. There are no shortages of Pfizer vaccines.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration previously approved the safety and efficacy of mixing the vaccines.
Walk ins are open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There is also a drive-in clinic at Indiana University Southeast on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, call Floyd County Health Department at 812-948-4726.
