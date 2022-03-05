LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Bedford Policer officer was arrested and faces multiple charges, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP said an arrest warrant was issued for Morgan Lee after an investigation into battery that allegedly occurred in Lawrence County in January 2021.
According to ISP, Bedford Chief of Police Terry Moore, contacted the state law enforcement agency after receiving a complaint from a citizen that Lee had battered them.
Lee, 45, was charged with official misconduct, strangulation and battery. Lee turned himself into Lawrence County Jail on Friday.
Lee resigned last August as a rank of captain.
