LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana health officials have added more locations for residents to get the new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine.
The FDA authorized the bivalent boosters on Aug. 31, and the CDC endorsed Pfizer for individuals 12 and older, and Moderna for individuals 18 and older on Sept. 1.
Appointments cannot yet be made online, but can be made by contacting a pharmacy or healthcare provider or 211. Online scheduling is expected to open later this month here.
More locations are expected to be added as vaccine shipments arrive in the state.
"The Omicron variant has been the main cause of COVID-19 infections for months, so having a vaccine that specifically targets this variant as well as the Delta variant will help keep Hoosiers healthier as we enter the fall and winter, when respiratory illnesses often increase," said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box.
