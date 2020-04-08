LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — To help provide food to truck drivers during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Indiana Department of Transportation has launched a temporary program that will allow food trucks to open up shop at rest stops around the state.
Food trucks are allowed at rest stops across Indiana — including the one near Henryville, Indiana, on Interstate 65 — between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. everyday. For a full list of participating stops, click here.
If you are a food truck driver who would like to apply to be a part of the program, visit INDOT's official website. Applications must include:
- Proof of a current liability insurance policy.
- A valid operating registration, license or permit from the Indiana State Department of Health, a local health department or other valid issuing authority as required under IC 16-42-1-6 and 410 IAC 7-24-107.
- Proof of Registration and good standing with the Office of the Indiana Secretary of State.
Many truck drivers say there are very few places to stop while they travel during the pandemic because Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered restaurants to stop in-person service.
