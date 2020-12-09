LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana hospital is making room to store the COVID-19 vaccine.
Two ultra-low freezers are now in the basement of IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis. The hospital's Director of Pharmacy and Clinical Nutrition, Tate Trujillo, said he isn't sure how many doses IU Health will receive, but he does know more than one brand will be available.
But, having more than one could create some challenges as the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have different storage requirements.
"The Pfizers are the only ones that will be in these two freezers, the ultra-low freezers," Trujillo said. "As we are projecting with the Moderna product, I'm still like 'Do I have enough freezer space?' It's not a product I normally carry, so we still have to make those assessments."
Trujillo said the freezers are able to hold up to half a million doses if packed completely.
